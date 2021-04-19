YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.7% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 77,680 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $64.75 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

