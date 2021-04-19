Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Up 28.3% in March

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 880,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Youdao stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.81. 3,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of -0.41.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $169.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAO. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Youdao by 76.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Youdao by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. 14.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.