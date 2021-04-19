YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,009,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.89% of YRC Worldwide worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth $77,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YRCW opened at $5.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $272.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.32. YRC Worldwide Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $6.56.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

