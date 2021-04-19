Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $117.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $118.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

