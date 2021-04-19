Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). AtriCure posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $896,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth $409,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth $173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,571,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

