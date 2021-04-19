Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). IRIDEX reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.28.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

