Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post $154.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.90 million and the lowest is $151.38 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $148.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $613.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.10 million to $618.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $616.62 million, with estimates ranging from $613.50 million to $619.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CBU opened at $77.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5,242.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

