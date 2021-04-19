Zacks: Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%.

IMXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Money Express by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 88,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.87 on Monday. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $568.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

