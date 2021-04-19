Zacks: Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will post $21.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.26 million and the highest is $25.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $106.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $140.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $86.67 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,595,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $506,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,848 shares of company stock valued at $17,164,422 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

KYMR traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $38.39. 19,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

