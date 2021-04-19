Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to Post $0.85 EPS

Brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.85. First Financial reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.70 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Financial by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THFF stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

