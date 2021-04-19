Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRX shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.36. 15,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,955. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

