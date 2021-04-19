Zacks: Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.36). MongoDB reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 184.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.06.

Shares of MDB traded down $14.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $300.92. The stock had a trading volume of 688,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,563. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $147.29 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,502,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,985,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $195,138,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

