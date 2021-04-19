Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $994.86 Million

Analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to announce sales of $994.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $988.12 million. Prologis posted sales of $878.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $112.17. 62,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $113.03. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.