Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $34.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. Equities analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 311,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 470,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 77,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

