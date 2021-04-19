Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

OTCMKTS DKILY opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

