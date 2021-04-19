Zacks Investment Research Upgrades S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

