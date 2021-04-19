Zeepin Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 28.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $916,375.95 and approximately $178,246.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00063928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00281021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.91 or 0.00685447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,463.11 or 0.99805099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.75 or 0.00874091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

