ZENZO (ZNZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,931.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $3,931.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00055257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00049985 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.27 or 0.00321716 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00033344 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003902 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008741 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

