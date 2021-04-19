Zeusshield Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $948,913.09 and approximately $21,506.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

