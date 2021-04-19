Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,945. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

