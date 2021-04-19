Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 112.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises approximately 2.6% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.70. 29,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,495. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,812 shares of company stock worth $14,196,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.93.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.