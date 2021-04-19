ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Update

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,817,000 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 3,434,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,408.5 days.

ZTCOF opened at $2.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. ZTE has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

