$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. Smith Micro Software reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at $1,319,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 900,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 322,143 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 127,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.