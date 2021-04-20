$0.02 EPS Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

ESTE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.00. 215,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,238. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $546.63 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.90.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 62.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

