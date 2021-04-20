$0.13 EPS Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Extreme Networks reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $993,431 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $5,389,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

