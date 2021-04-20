-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.
ENLV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 6,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $155.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.14.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.
