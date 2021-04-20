$0.21 EPS Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of HCCI opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.43 million, a PE ratio of 143.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

