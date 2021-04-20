$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:CZWI traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 181,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,862. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $139.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

