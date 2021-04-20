$0.42 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.48. First Community posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,794. The company has a market capitalization of $143.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 671.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 213,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Community by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Community by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Community by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

