$0.43 EPS Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. APA reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 430.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.66.

APA traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 4.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in APA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APA by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in APA by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 212,256 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in APA by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

