$0.43 EPS Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Repligen reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $212.04 on Friday. Repligen has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.57 and its 200 day moving average is $195.11. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 258.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

