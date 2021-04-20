$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $29.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 154,985 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

