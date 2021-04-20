-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 84,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,044. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $118.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

