$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.53. Denbury posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,911. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

