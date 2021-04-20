$0.53 EPS Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,334 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,929,000 after purchasing an additional 625,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,788,000 after buying an additional 461,751 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUSHA traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,676. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

