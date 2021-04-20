$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.45. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.50 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of AAN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $869.83 million and a PE ratio of 12.90.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Aaron’s by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in The Aaron’s by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Aaron’s by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

