$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

DLB stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.21. 383,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,963. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $103.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $203,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,193. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.