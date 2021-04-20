$0.84 EPS Expected for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. TC Energy reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TC Energy.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.65.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.60. 1,070,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Energy (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.