-$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.76). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($2.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

INSM stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. Insmed has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,246.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

