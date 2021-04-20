-$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.82). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 151,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,900. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

