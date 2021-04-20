$1.26 EPS Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.05.

Shares of EL stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $309.18. 996,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,330. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $313.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 329,029 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

