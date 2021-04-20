$1.28 EPS Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. KB Home reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 over the last ninety days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1,041.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. KB Home has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

