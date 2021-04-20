$1.43 EPS Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.62. Stepan posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.20 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of SCL traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.89. 54,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. Stepan has a 12 month low of $83.66 and a 12 month high of $131.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

