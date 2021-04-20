10,871 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.36. 9,325,542 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60.

