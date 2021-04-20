1,250 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 91.1% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TT traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.36. 8,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,737. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $172.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

