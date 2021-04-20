12,600 Shares in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Newtek Business Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.84%.

Newtek Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.