$130.84 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to post $130.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.95 million and the highest is $132.83 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $121.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $548.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.51 million to $561.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $603.37 million, with estimates ranging from $524.63 million to $633.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,086 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,729,000 after acquiring an additional 249,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 598,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.