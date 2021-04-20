$150.58 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post $150.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.20 million and the highest is $150.90 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $149.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $608.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.70 million to $613.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $629.07 million, with estimates ranging from $614.90 million to $640.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 144.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

