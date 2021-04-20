15,009 Shares in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Acquired by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

ADCT stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,355. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

