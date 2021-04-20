1,504 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after buying an additional 180,058 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after buying an additional 230,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $139.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

